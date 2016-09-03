Duterte cancels Brunei trip after Davao blast

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has cancelled his trip to Brunei, a Palace official said on Saturday.

“The Brunei trip is cancelled,” Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar told reporters in a text message.

This came after the deadly explosion in Davao City on Friday night that claimed the lives of 14 people and left more than 60 others injured.

Andanar said Duterte was supposed to depart for Brunei at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The President’s visit was scheduled for September 3 to 5.

The Philippine Embassy in Brunei sent a message to the media saying Duterte’s visit was “postponed. ”

Brunei would have been Duterte’s first foreign trip as President and the first leg of his three-country swing through Southeast Asia.

Malacañang has not confirmed yet whether or not Duterte’s trips to Laos and Indonesia have been cancelled as well.

But Duterte in a news conference in Davao City early Saturday said: “I’m going to the Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Summit.”|

The President is scheduled to be in Laos to attend the 28th and 29th Asean Summits and Related Summits from September 6 to 8, before traveling to Jakarta.