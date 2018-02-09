Duterte cancels Canada Bell helicopter deal

DAVAO, Philippines: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday ordered his defense ministry to cancel a US$235 million contract to buy 16 helicopters from Canada after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government ordered a review over human rights concerns.

“I want to tell the armed forces to cut the deal. Do not proceed anymore, and somehow we will look for another supplier,” he said of the deal for 16 Bell 412EPI utility helicopters announced by the two governments this week. AFP