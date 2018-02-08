Duterte to check on OFWs in Kuwait

President Rodrigo Duterte is planning to visit Kuwait amid the issue involving the situation of Filipinos working in the Gulf state, Malacañang confirmed on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Palace spokesman Harry Roque confirmed that Kuwaiti Ambassador to the Philippines Saleh Ahmad Althwaikh extended the invitation during his meeting with the President in Malacañang on Wednesday night.

“It’s confidential… but since he [Duterte] already announced it, yes, then I can make confirmation. Although I was told I should not but the trip is in the offing to Kuwait,” Roque said during a news conference.

The Palace official did not provide details on when Duterte would visit Kuwait but added that the President wanted to personally check on the situation of overseas Filipino workers (OFW) there.

“I don’t know [the other details]because only the President met with the ambassador. No one was allowed in the room. I can only surmise that the invitation was made during the meeting,” Roque said.

“Kuwait wants to assure the President that [Filipinos]are protected in Kuwait and to see for himself,” he added.

Duterte earlier ordered a suspension of deployment of Filipino workers to Kuwait over the deaths of Filipinos there.

According to the President, all Filipinos in Kuwait might as well go back home if another Philippine worker dies in the Gulf state.

“One more incident about a woman, a Filipina being raped there, I’m going to stop, I’m going to ban [deployment there],” Duterte said in a speech late last month.

“I’m sorry. The Filipinos there, you can all go home. Tutal kapag umalis kayong mga [Anyway, if you all return to the Philippines], they will also be having a hell of a time adjusting there,” he added.

Duterte said he does not want a quarrel with Kuwait but he issued an appeal to Kuwait and other Arab nations to ensure that OFWs there are treated humanely.

On Monday, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd announced that they are still mulling whether they will “make the suspension a total ban or to lift it.”

An estimated 250,000 Filipinos are working in Kuwait, 75 percent of them as domestic helpers.