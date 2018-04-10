Duterte: China vital for ‘Build Build Build’

The government sees the People’s Republic of China as a vital cog of the “Build Build Build” program, President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday.

Speaking in Davao ahead of his departure for the Boao forum in Hainan, Duterte noted that securing Chinese funding was needed for the success of his administration’s flagship infrastructure program.

“China is a very important ingredient [for Build Build Build],” he said in response to a question from a Chinese reporter, adding that Beijing “factors almost everything from a hard start. There would be money, but of course it would not really be enough.”

With the cost of money going up on a daily basis, the president declared that he needed China’s help.

“More than anybody else at this time of our national life, I need China,” Duterte said.

“I will not say something which is not true.”

The “Build Build Build” program is central to the Duterte government’s aim of reducing the country’s poverty rate to 13-15 percent by 2022 from the current 21.6 percent.

Increased public spending on infrastructure — targeted to hit P8-9 trillion over the administration’s six-year term — is expected to boost industries, create jobs and uplift the lives of Filipinos.

In his departure speech, Duterte said he was going to the Boao Forum to “advance the Philippines’ interests in trade expansion and investments promotion”.

The president said he would be highlighting government efforts — ranging from policy reforms to improved peace and order — to help businesses grow.

“Just as important, I will reiterate the Philippine government’s commitment to do more to increase investments in the country, particularly in infrastructure, innovation and interconnectivity,” Duterte said.

“I shall meet with business leaders to convince them to transform investment plans into concrete projects.”

Having declared in his speech that the Philippines’ destiny “lies in Asia”, Duterte said that he was going to China because it had “plenty of money.”

“That’s the truth. I need money..,” he told the Chinese reporter who had asked about how Duterte valued Boao’s theme of an open and innovative Asia.

“Anyway, I just simply love [Chinese President] Xi Jinping. He … understands my problem and he’s willing to help. And I’d like to say thank you China.”

The friendship between Manila and Beijing, he said, “is like a flower that would bloom into something big and beautiful.”