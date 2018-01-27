Duterte claims UN ‘useless’ in India speech

THE UNITED Nations is useless as far as President Rodrigo Duterte is concerned.

Duterte made the claim in remarks during the presentation of business agreements between the Philippines and India, and just a day after the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights called on the

Duterte administration to stop moves aimed at clamping down on online news organization Rappler.

“The United Nations has no purpose for mankind as far as I am concerned. It has not prevented any war, it has not prevented any massacre,” Duterte said.

The UN has also been consistent in criticizing the Duterte administration’s anti-drug war, which has killed 3,800 drug suspects. Local and international human rights groups however estimate the deaths at over 13,000.

Last week, the Philippine National Police reported that there were 1,822 homicide cases which were drug-related and under investigation.

“Me? I am trying to protect my country. They said I killed 10,000. Assuming it to be true, what am I supposed to do? Sit on my ass and let my country self-destruct?” Duterte said.

Duterte was adamant that the UN has no business in interfering with the affairs of its members.

“All these people, including Time magazine, branding me as a killer. So be it! I am protecting my country from the enemies of the state,” Duterte said.

President Duterte also said that he had advised a Nobel Peace Prize winner, a head of government like him, to ignore human rights organizations.

“These human rights people…I told the Nobel Peace Prize winner, protect your own country. Do not mind these human rights [organizations]. They are just a noisy bunch,” Duterte said.

Duterte did not name names.

Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi has faced condemnation from human rights groups for her supposed inaction on the violence committed by the Myanmar state forces against the Rohingya Muslims living in Myanmar’s Rakhine State.

Cayetano tells Human Rights Watch to apologize

On Friday, Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano demanded an apology from the international watchdog Human Rights Watch (HRW) for claiming that the Philippines was at its worst human rights crisis since time of strongman Ferdinand Marcos.

Cayetano at the same time called on the HRW to stop politicizing the Philippine government’s war against illegal drugs.

“It (HRW) owes the Philippines and the rest of the international community not just an explanation but also an apology for making unfair accusations by skewing the real numbers just so it could advance its own agenda,” Cayetano said in a statement.

Cayetano was reacting to the international watchdog’s 2018 World Report wherein it stated that President Rodrigo Duterte “has plunged the Philippines into its worst human rights crisis since the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos in the 1970s and 1980s.”

The report also claimed that Duterte’s war on drugs had resulted in an “epidemic of police shootings—often portrayed as ‘shootouts’ but repeatedly shown to be summary executions—[and]had left more than 12,000 people killed.”

Cayetano said the HRW needed to explain how it came up with figures about the number of victims in the campaign against illegal drugs.

“12,000 victims in the campaign against illegal drugs could not be possible since this number failed to take into consideration the number of homicides and murders that have also been taking place all across the country,” Cayetano said.

Cayetano also claimed that had the international watchdog taken a closer look at the situation in the Philippines, it would have seen that Filipinos now felt safer as a result of the government’s efforts to address the illegal drugs problem.

Citing data from the Philippine National Police, Cayetano said there was an 8.44-percent year-on-year decline in the crime volume from January to October 2017 and a 20.56-decrease in index crime during the same period.

with JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA