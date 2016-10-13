Duterte commissions vessel from Japan

President Rodrigo Duterte has commissioned the Multi-Role Response Vessel (MRRV) provided by Japan through its Official Development Assistance (ODA). The commissioning ceremony was attended by Ambassador Kazuhide Ishikawa of Japan.

In his speech, Duterte expressed his deepest appreciation for the continued support of Japan.

The MRRV “Tubbataha” is the first of the 10 40-meter MRRVs to be provided for the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG). The project aims to improve the PCG’s capabilities to conduct patrols, search and rescue, and law enforcement. The remaining nine vessels will be delivered until 2018.

Japan has long supported the initiatives of the PCG. Other projects include the provision of rescue equipment, training facilities, communication systems and maritime safety equipment.

In 2014, Japan extended to the PCG a Y1.152 billion grant aid for the installation of a satellite-based communication system and Vessel Traffic Management System to manage vessel movement and port traffic. An expert from the Japan Coast Guard was also dispatched to PCG as part of technical cooperation assistance.

Through these ODA projects, it is expected that the strategic partnership between Japan and the Philippines will be further fostered and strengthened.