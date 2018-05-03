Duterte communications chief faces probe over tourism ad fiasco–Palace

COMMUNICATIONS Secretary Martin Andanar will be investigated in connection with the allegedly irregular P60-million advertisement contract between the Department of Tourism (DOT) and state-run People’s Television, Malacanang said on Thursday.

“When I confirmed that there was an investigation, of course it will be an investigation that will cover anyone. I leave the statement of SAP Bong Go for whatever it is worth, he was the one quoted as having said that Andanar is a part of [the investigation]so I will let it be,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. said in a press briefing.

SAP Bong Go is Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go.

“It would be an investigation that would cover everyone. It is being investigated by the Office of the President,” Roque added.

Roque said there was no timetable for the investigation since it was just administrative and informal since it involved people who serve at the pleasure of the President.

Over the weekend, the Commission on Audit (COA) reported that P60 million was paid by the DOT to PTV in 2017 for ads that allegedly “were not supported by proper documents such as the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) and Certificate of Performance (COP).”

The audit report said that payments totaling P60,009,560 represented “segment buy and spot placement in airing the DOT commercial advertisements within the airtime provided to Blocktimer BMUI for the daily telecast of its program, Kilos Pronto.”

“Due to the absence of the documents mentioned and the deficiencies noted, the accuracy, legality and validity of the payments made to Blocktimer BMUI in the amount of P60,009,560.00 could not be ascertained,” COA said.

Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo is the sister of Erwin and Ben Tulfo, hosts of “Kilos Pronto,” which BMUI produces. Ben Tulfo is head of BMUI.

Roque, however, said that Teo still enjoyed the trust of the President.

“[Yes, she is trusted by the President.] Every Cabinet member, unless they are fired, enjoys the trust and confidence of the President,” Roque said.

Roque also kept mum when asked if this was corrupt practice.

“I reserve judgment on the matter because it is being investigated by the OP,” Roque said, referring to the Office of the President. RALPH VILLANUEVA