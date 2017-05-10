Duterte congratulates new SKorea president

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday congratulated Moon Jae-in for winning South Korea’s presidential elections on Tuesday.

“On behalf of the Filipino nation, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte wishes to extend his warm congratulations to Mr. Moon Jae-in on his election as the new President of the Republic of Korea [ROK],” presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

Moon, a human rights lawyer, won the elections weeks after former President Park Geun-hye was impeached and jailed over corruption allegations.

Abella said the Philippine government remains committed to further strengthen relations with South Korea after Moon’s win.

“The Philippines and the Republic of Korea have strong, comprehensive and long-standing bilateral ties. Our two countries have extensive cooperation on political, economic, cultural and people-to-people exchanges in the bilateral, regional and multilateral spheres,” he added.

“The Philippines is committed to further enhancing the relations with the ROK under President-elect Moon. We wish him all the best,” the Palace official said. CATHERINE S. VALENTE