Duterte couple abducted in Zamboanga del Norte

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Gunmen abducted a couple – Jose Duterte and his wife Jessica – in Zamboanga del Norte and escaped on a speedboat for Basilan.

Authorities said the victims were forcibly taken by seven armed men who barged into their house in the coastal village of Santa Maria, Siocon town on Friday night.

It was not immediately known whether the victims, reportedly farmers, are related to President Rodrigo Duterte or not.

No individual or group claimed responsibility for the latest abduction, but Abu Sayyaf and Moro Islamic Liberation Front rebels are known to operate in the province and have been tagged in the spate of ransom kidnappings in the Zamboanga Peninsula.

Army troops were dispatched to search and rescue the couple.