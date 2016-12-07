Duterte creates office of participatory governance

President Rodrigo Duterte has signed an executive order creating a new office to institutionalize participatory governance.

Duterte, through Executive Order (EO) No. 9 released by Malacanang on Tuesday, created the Office of Participatory Governance to “enhance the capability” of the Office of the Cabinet Secretary.

The OPG will “promote active citizenship” by directly engaging different sectors and stakeholders in governance through programs and projects that facilitate citizen empowerment.

The EO also created the Strategic Action and Response (STAR) Office which will see to it that government agencies respond quickly to public concerns and complaints.

“Its primary thrust is to strengthen the current Presidential Action Center system and coordinate with different agencies towards increasing timeliness and responsiveness of government services,” the EO said.

The Presidential Action Center was renamed Presidential Complaint Center (PCC).

“The PCC shall establish and maintain a platform to receive requests, complaints, and grievances from the geberal public, and refer them to the concerned government agencies,” the EO said.

EO No. 9 was the second presidential order issued to strengthen the office of Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr., one of Duterte’s most trusted advisers.

Duterte’s first EO put 12 government agencies under Evasco to streamline anti-poverty programs.