Duterte, CSC honor Pangasinan for rice production

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan: President Rodrigo Duterte and the Civil Service Commission (CSC) conferred honors to a team of the provincial government’s agriculture office in recognition of their diligence, hard work and innovative skills that have made the province a consistent top achiever in rice farming in the country. The President, assisted by CSC chairperson Alicia dela Rosa Bala and Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales, awarded the Pag-Asa plaque and individual gold medals to the nine-member team of acting Provincial Agriculturist Dalisay Moya, Asst. Provincial Agriculturist and director for rice farming Nestor Batalla, Fe Agas, Ramon Claveria, Irene Estrada, Peachy Lozada, Rita Prieto, Gemma Rosario and DanilaVillamil. Moya’s team also received a cash incentive of P100,000 during the award rites held at the Heroes Hall here with Gov. Amado Espino 3rd and Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol. The province’s agriculture team crafted and implemented the innovative approach to rice farming called “Accelerated Palay Certified Seeds Production,” (APCSP) along with the “Agricultural Technology Enhancement” (ATE) program. Under APCSP, the province distributes rice certified seeds to farmers to improve quality of harvest and provides a 50 percent fertilizer subsidy to farmers for needs of two bags each of urea and triple 14 per hectare. A P100-million full-scale irrigation program that involves construction of shallow deep wells, distribution of irrigation pumps to irrigators groups, as well as massive repair and maintenance of irrigation canals, dovetails the baseline innovative approach.