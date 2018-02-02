Duterte dares students to walk out from classes, says ‘bright Lumads’ will take their slots

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte warned students of the University of the Philippines who walked out of their classes that he would enroll the “bright” lumads there – a threat belittled by a youth group on campus, which announced a “bigger protest” on February 23.

“These UP students who keep on walking out, earlier, they walked out. Okay. Those who do not want to go to school, get out because I will bring the bright lumads there, I will enroll them there in UP,” Duterte said on Thursday after the protest staged earlier in the day.

“A lot of Filipinos want [to receive]a good education. So those who keep on demonstrating, walk out of the rooms. I will give you a privilege, don’t go to school for a year because I will let all the Filipinos who want a good education in—it’s free there,” Duterte said.

“Stay there in the streets. Go ahead. Because I will get new ones, I will put them there. That’s the money of the people after all,” Duterte said.

Kabataan Party-list Rep. Sarah Elago said that the statement of Duterte was a “knee-jerk reaction” and that the President was “shaking” at the growing resistance to his attacks on the youth.

Elago also said that the threat showed that the free education law was all smoke and mirrors.

“[This shows that] not all will benefit [from the free education law]; instead of guaranteeing the right of every child to education, he dangles it around every time there is opposition to his fanatical dictatorship,” Elago said.

“As if education is free in UP and other state universities, many students continue to suffer from skyrocketing costs of tuition and other school fees, causing growing discontent and rage among the youth,” Elago added.

STAND UP, a political organization in UP Diliman, announced that on February 23, Duterte should “expect bigger protests, participated in by thousands of students, teachers, and administrators, and vendors, along with the entire UP community.”

It said that aside from UP, other local colleges would join in the walkouts against Duterte’s “tyranny and dictatorship.”

On Thursday afternoon, youth groups gathered for the National Day of Walkout for Free Education, Freedom, and Democracy, which started in UP Diliman, then spilled onto the streets of Katipunan in Quezon City with students from Ateneo de Manila University and Miriam College.

Women’s group Gabriela Youth reiterated that UP students “have always fought side by side” with the Lumad community.

“UP students…will not be cowed by[Duterte’s] threat to kick them out. The protests will continue not only in UP but in all universities and colleges nationwide,” the group said.

The Lumad is a term being used for a group of indigenous peoples of the Southern Philippines, according to the Center for World Indigenous Studies on its website.

It is a Cebuano term, which means “native” or “indigenous,” and is short for “Katawhang Lumad” or literally “indigenous peoples.”

There are 18 Lumad ethnolingistic groups: Atta, Bagobo, Banwaon, B’laan, Bukidnon, Dibabawon, Higaonon, Mamanwa, Mandaya, Manguwangan, manobo, Mansaka, Subanon, Tagakaolo, Tasaday, Tboli, Teduray, and Ubo.

The Lumads in the southernmost part of the country have been driven away from their homes because the ongoing mining operations, particularly by Xstrata, an Australian mining giant, have encroached on their traditional lands and devastated critical watershed areas, according to the center.

The Lumads have been allowed to set up camp in UP where they have been staying since. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA, GLEE JALEA