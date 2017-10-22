Duterte daughter leads launch of coalition vs ‘destabilizers’

DAVAO City Mayor Sara Duterte will spearhead the launch on Monday of a coalition committed to fight destabilization efforts against her father and President Rodrigo Duterte.

In a post on her Facebook page, the Davao City mayor called on her father’s supporters to attend the launch of the “Tapang at Malasakit Alliance for the Philippines” at the Marquis Events Place in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, at 10 a.m.

“This is an alliance of groups who believed in the President and trusted his vision of change for the Philippines — a nation long besieged by systemic and deeply rooted woes brought by poverty, corruption, peace and order issues and narco-politics. We [will]stand together and [be]firm in our decision to fight for our country, vowing to resist interests and forces out to topple a democratically chosen leader of the nation,” the group said on its Facebook page.

“We will guard our freedom from the traitors of the Philippines and those who betray economic stability and government authority,” it said.

It said that the alliance would be the “umbrella organization of all groups who supported Duterte when he ran for President in May 2016, and that joining the group would serve as a pledge for a better Philippines and a commitment to be good citizens.”

It claims to have members from the ranks of laborers, teachers, overseas Filipino workers, artists, doctors, students, retirees, young professionals, teachers, lawyers, artists, engineers, businessmen, nurses, writers, lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community members, as well as lumads, Muslims, persons with disabilities, sidewalk vendors, housewives, fishermen, farmers, and government workers.

Mayor Duterte said that those who could not make it should not worry since the group would reach out to other communities on other dates.

Last week, Mayor Duterte said in a statement that the threat of destabilization was as real as the threat of terrorism.

Maj. Gen. Restituto Padilla, military spokesman, said, however, that there were no destabilization threats against the Duterte administration.

Sara Duterte has been known to take after her father.

The President himself was vocal about wanting his only daughter to succeed him, saying he couldn’t find any better candidate than Sara.

One of the more popular stories about the Davao City mayor was on July 2011 when, on her first term as local chief executive, she punched a court sheriff who refused to delay a demolition in one of the villages.

She asked the official to delay the demolition of a property since she was still in another part of Davao City attending to the victims of a flash flood the night before.

But when Duterte arrived in Barangay Agdao, she got so mad at the sheriff for starting the demolition and for refusing to heed her call. She punched the sheriff not once, but thrice.