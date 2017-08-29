Duterte most decisive govt official – survey

He may be foul-mouthed, but President Rodrigo Duterte was voted as the most “decisive” government official and the most caring, a survey held by conducted by PUBLiCUS Asia, Inc. showed.

Duterte got the votes of 90 percent of the 1,500 respondents polled nationwide. He was followed by Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo with five percent. Senate Majority Leader Aquilino Pimentel 3rd, Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno and Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez all got one percent rating.

Duterte also topped the Love, Concern, and Care index ratings (82-79-79 percent) followed by Robredo (13-17-16), Pimentel (1-2-1), Alvarez (0-0-1), and Sereno (0-0-0).

“As to Sereno, either the respondents do not know her or they don’t know the nature of her job,” PUBLiCUS Asia, Inc. Chief Operating Officer Lilibet Amatong said.

PUBLiCUS Asia, a political management and lobby firm, officially launched on Monday its independent omnibus poll dubbed “Pahayag Pilot Study,” the company’s first poll service which uses a computer-assisted personal interview (CAPI) platform.

The survey also showed that more Filipinos believe that politics is dirty in the Philippines and that issues on employment problems should be addressed. The survey likewise revealed that majority of Filipinos are satisfied with their financial situation, more are paying attention to politics and some Filipinos, particularly those in Mindanao, support Duterte’s push for federalism.

PUBLiCUS has upgraded its research service by shifting from the traditional pen and paper interviews (PAPI) to computer-assisted personal interview (CAPI), which cuts field work and allows for the swift processing of data, according to PUBLiCUS Asia founder and Chief Executive Officer Ma. Lourdes Tiquia.

“Timeliness is very crucial when we do research. So it [CAPI] gives us an appraisal and ensures us the relevance of the survey results because you have very short time in terms of giving us the feedback,” Amatong said.

The Pahayag study aims to serve as a feedback mechanism to local government units where constituents are able to assess projects, programs, and/or services of its LGUs via a comprehensive and interactive system.

Its Love, Care, and Solidarity of Leaders Index (LCSI), described as a new metric in measuring Filipinos’ perception toward their elected leader, and the Decisiveness Index are new ways of measuring the performance of government leaders.