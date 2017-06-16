Duterte declares June 26 a holiday

President Rodrigo Duterte has declared June 26 a regular holiday throughout the country in observance of Eid’l Fitr.

Malacañang announced on Friday that the declaration was made through Proclamation No. 235, which was signed by the President on June 16.

“In order to bring the religious and cultural significance of the Eid’l Fitr to the fore of national consciousness, it is necessary to declare Monday, 26 June 2017, as a regular holiday throughout the country,” the proclamation said.

Since June 26 falls on a Monday, this means Filipinos will also have a long weekend next week.

Eid’l Fitr marks the end of Islamic holy month of Ramadan. It is celebrated by the Muslim world for three days after the end of the month of fasting.

“The entire Filipino nation should have the full opportunity to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony in the observance and celebration of Eid’l Fitr,” the proclamation said.

CATHERINE S. VALENTE