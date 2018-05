PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte declared May 14, 2018 a non-working holiday to allow Filipinos to vote in the barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) or youth elections.

Duterte signed Proclamation 479 on Tuesday, May 2, but it was released to the media on Wednesday, May 3.

“14 May 2018 should be declared a special (non-working) day to enable the people to fully exercise their right of suffrage,” the proclamation read. CATHERINE S. VALENTE