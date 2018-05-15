Duterte declares Philippine Rise a protected area

PHILIPPINE RISE: President Rodrigo Duterte has declared Philippine Rise (Benham Rise) as a marine protected area.

Duterte made the declaration during his visit to the area to mark the first anniversary of his renaming the underwater land mass Philippine Rise.

The declaration came following calls from an environmental group for Duterte to declare a portion of the biodiversity-rich undersea region as a marine protected area.

Gloria Ramos, vice president of the Philippine chapter of international ocean conservation nonprofit Oceana, said that a petition was sent to the Palace in July 2017, which sought the proclamation of Philippine Rise as a protected area and of Benham Bank, the shallowest portion of the Philippine Rise, as a no-take zone.

The group said that the Philippine Rise was declared as an “Ecologically and Biologically Significant Area” by 196 countries in the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity in 2016.

The 24 million-hectare region—13 million hectares of which is an extended continental shelf that the Philippines was awarded sovereign rights in 2012—sits east of Luzon.

Sen. Edgardo Angara Jr. and Muntinlupa Rep. Ruffy Biazon have filed separate bills seeking the creation of a body in charge of studying, developing, and conserving the area.

Duterte renamed Benham Rise to Philippine Rise in May 2017, after Chinese vessels were discovered to be surveying the area.

Apart from having a “100-percent coral cover,” Benham Rise is also the breeding area of the Pacific bluefin tuna, one of the world’s most expensive fish.

A 2014 research cruise by scientists from the University of the Philippines Marine Science Institute, UP Los Baños, and the Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources at Benham Bank revealed at least 11 reef-building, two solitary coral, and 62 fish species, which makes it an “important area for fisheries.”