Duterte declares state of calamity in parts of Leyte a month after quake

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has declared a state of calamity in Ormoc City and Kananga, Leyte, a month after the 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck.

Duterte signed on August 7 Proclamation 283, declaring a state of calamity on the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

The declaration will “hasten the rescue, recovery, relief and rehabilitation efforts of the government and the private sector,” as well as “control the prices of basic goods and commodities” in these areas.

It will also give the government ample latitude in using funds for the rescue, relief and rehabilitation of the affected areas.

Duterte directed all government agencies to attend to the needs of the earthquake victims.

He also ordered the military and the police “to undertake necessary measures to ensure peace and order in the affected areas.” CATHERINE S. VALENTE