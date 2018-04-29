Duterte defends scrapping of rice quota system, welcomes anyone with money to import

THE rice import quota system was scrapped because it was a root of corruption, President Rodrigo Duterte said on Sunday morning.

In a speech upon his arrival in Davao City from the just-concluded 32nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) leaders’ summit in Singapore, Duterte said that anyone with the money could import.

“The quota-quota [system,] that is the source of corruption. Anybody now, businessman — whether he’s Filipino-Chinese or Filipino-Visayan. They can import rice,” Duterte said.

“My job is to fill our warehouse and inventory. I was angry because our inventory is half-full or half-empty, whichever you would want to term it. I want, I told them, to fill the inventory until it is overflowing. I told [National Food Authority (NFA) administrator] Jason Aquino [to]fill the warehouses. Our inventories, I want them all to be full house,” Duterte added.

Duterte said that if this would happen, the price of rice would be much lower, which would be favorable.

Duterte announced that he would do away with the quota system on Thursday night, saying that the importation of anyone will be a great boost to the country’s inventory.

“You can import rice, all of you. No more paperwork. And if there is somebody from the NFA, [Bureau of Internal Revenue] BIR, [Bureau of] Customs who would ask, asking money from you, slap him. And tell the idiot: Look, you work for me. I pay your salary. I have paid the taxes. Just pay the taxes, the correct taxes. That’s the end,” Duterte said in a speech before members of the Grand Masonry.

Duterte also said that he would not mind if the government would be on the losing end of the deal, as long as the rice sold to the people would be cheaper.

“I asked Aquino, compute. How much until we are break even? If we cannot break even and you sell it, if there is a typhoon or none, [nevermind, as long as] the Filipinos are eating,” Duterte said.

“I will sell everything. There is no problem. So we lose. And so? It’s the people’s money also. They pay the taxes. We return [to]them what they want, cheap rice. We lose. That’s natural. I do not mind. If we lose money but there is no corruption, that’s fine by me,” Duterte said.

Duterte said that he ordered Aquino not to import if it is harvest season.

This is following the clamor of farmer groups opposing the unlimited rice importation, which will result in smaller income albeit a higher input.

“I told [Aquino] we will not earn from [importation.] Buy the ones with the smaller price. So, when harvest season comes, there will be no importation, but that is a government-imposed regulation,” Duterte said.

“You choose who will import here, who will import there. It has bogged every administration. Let loose. [I will] let go [of control.]Sure, you all import. If the government will lose, no problem, as long as the Filipinos eat [their rice],” Duterte added.

Duterte also said that he did not want any sealed bids to be done because a fee would have to be paid by the government.

Instead, Duterte prefers an open auction.

“The auction in public, [where people say], ‘You, how much [are you willing to pay?]’ I do not want the sealed-sealed [bids], that is madness. I will call them to Malacanang. All traders, all those who want to import, okay, import,” Duterte said.

Earlier this April, there were reports that the NFA rice inventory in Manila has been wiped out, which then NFA council chairman, Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco, Jr., denied and blamed the agency’s head, Jason Aquino, for creating an “artificial” shortage.

In a press briefing on April 4, Evasco said that the Department of Agriculture (DA) confirmed that there was “so much rice” but later admitted that the current NFA rice supply for the entire country was down to 200,000 bags, which accounts for 0.35 days of stock.

The NFA is required to hold at least 15 days worth of rice at any given time.

The fiasco resulted in Evasco’s resignation and the abolition of the NFA council, which returned the NFA and other agricuture-based agencies to the DA. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA