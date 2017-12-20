Duterte, De la Rosa visit wake of Pasig policeman slain in shootout with drug suspect

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte, together with Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Supt. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa”, visited a lawman who was killed in a shootout with a drug suspect in Pasig City.

Duterte extended his condolences to PO3 Wilfredo Gueta, an anti-illegal drugs officer, who also managed to shoot dead Roberto Lianugo in their encounter on Monday afternoon at Barangay Caniogan.

“I’m here to show the people that I am really furious with drugs,” Duterte said at Gueta’s wake in Barangay Maybunga.

Duterte vowed to resign if he would not be able to eradicate illegal drugs in “one year”. The President said early in his term that he would step down in six months but did not.

“If I would not be able to finish it in one year, I will resign. Either I eradicate them or I get killed. Don’t give me that ‘human rights’. I get furious,” Duterte said.

Meanwhile, de la Rosa praised Gueta for his bravery and for sacrificing his life. He said his death proved that the tale of policemen killing helpless drug suspects were “not true”.

“The police force is now more inspired by the heroism of a policeman who sacrificed his life. It’s better to hear that an officer fought until the end rather than running away like a coward,” de la Rosa said.

“Somehow, the police have showed that the tale of ‘helpless drug suspects get killed’ are not true. Because in this case, a policeman was the one who was killed,” de la Rosa added.

De la Rosa linked the previous withdrawal of PNP from the drug war to Gueta’s death. He also claimed that rape cases had risen when the police left anti-drug operations. He was not able to give data on both claims.

“The criminals in hiding, the drug pushers in hiding, they showed up after the PNP stopped [with the drug war]. Now they are bragging that the police can’t touch them, because the lawmen are hands-off in the drug war,” de la Rosa said.

Duterte assured Gueta’s widow Sally that her family would receive financial assistance from the government. The widow also asked for help for her child’s schooling.

Gueta was awarded a medal for bravery by de la Rosa who handed it to his family. National Capital Regional Police Office (NCRPO) Chief Oscar Albayalde witnessed the awarding.

On Monday afternoon, Gueta, 46, the anti-drug operations leader, and Llaguno exchanged fire along Karatungan St. in Barangay Caniogan.

Upon seeing other policemen, Llaguno reportedly fled, resulting in a chase. The report said that Gueta was shot twice in the chest while Llaguno was shot once in the body. RJ CARBONELL