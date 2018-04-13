Duterte denies Cambridge Analytica hand in campaign

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Friday denied any link to a British political consulting firm currently at the center of a controversy involving the improper sharing of data from millions of Facebook accounts.

Duterte issued the statement after his campaign team was dragged into the controversy involving Cambridge Analytica after they were seen in a May 2015 photograph with Alexander Nix, then board director of Cambridge Analytica parent company Strategic Communications Laboratories (SCL).

“Wala man akong alam. Hindi ko man kilala ‘yan (I don’t know anything. I don’t even know them),” Duterte told reporters at press conference in Davao City after his arrival from a four-day visit in China and Hong Kong.

“Tsaka bakit ako magbayad sa mga ugok na taga-Cambridge ang magtrabaho para sa kampanya ko? Mas lalo akong matalo niyan (And why should I pay those stupid people from Cambridge to work for my campaign? I would have lost then),” he added.

Last week, the South China Morning Post reported that SCL, the parent company of Cambridge Analytica, helped Duterte win the elections by rebranding him as a “tough crime fighter.”

“In the run-up to the national elections, the incumbent client was widely perceived as both kind and honorable, qualities his campaign team thought were potentially election-winning,” the SCL said on its website. The report was deleted but still visible in archived versions.

“But SCL’s research showed that many groups within the electorate were more likely to be swayed by qualities such as toughness and decisiveness. SCL used the cross-cutting issue of crime to rebrand the client as a strong, no-nonsense man of action, who would appeal to the true values of the voters,” it added.

Duterte is known for his tough stance against illegal drugs, corruption, and terrorism. The clenched iron-fist hand gesture quickly became a symbol to show support for the President.

In a separate report, South China Morning Post also revealed that in May 2015 a board director of Strategic Communications Laboratories dined with men who would become key figures in Duterte’s presidential campaign.

It said Nix met with Jose Gabriel “Pompee” La Viña and Peter Tiu Laviña, who became Duterte’s social media director and campaign spokesman respectively during the 2016 national elections.

Malacanang, however, on Tuesday denied that Duterte’s presidential campaign benefited from Cambridge Analytica’s data breach.

In a statement, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said Duterte won the election “fair and square,” garnering over 16 million votes and a margin of over six million to his next opponent.

“Support for the former Davao city mayor was from all sectors and not just from Facebook or online,” Roque said.

“Thus, the Duterte campaign did not have to purchase information,” the Palace official added.

Cambridge Analytica, the controversial political consultancy firm, is currently embroiled in a controversy for purportedly siphoning around 50 million Facebook users’ date to aid Donald Trump in the 2016 US presidential campaign.

An April 4 blog post by popular social media site Facebook ranked the Philippines as the second most affected country by Cambridge Analytica’s data breach.

In the Philippines, the personal data of 1.2 million Facebook users have been compromised, according to the National Privacy Commission (NPC). CATHERINE S. VALENTE