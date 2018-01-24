Duterte denies hand in Napoles’ accusations vs ‘friend’ Drilon

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has denied that he had a hand in allegations by the “mastermind” in the illegal disbursement of the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) of lawmakers that she contributed to the 2010 campaign kitty of Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon of the Liberal Party.

“Senator Drilon, if I talked to somebody urging a case against you sa PDAF (Priority Development Assistance Fund), bring that person in my presence and I will resign because you are my friend,” Duterte said in a speech he delivered before flying to India.

The President issued the statement after Janet Lim-Napoles revealed in an interview with Erwin Tulfo over state-run Radyo Pilipinas on Monday that she was a contributor to Drilon’s campaign. Tulfo is a supporter of President Duterte.

Drilon denied receiving funds from Napoles, who is detained at the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) in Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig for plunder over her alleged role in the misuse of lawmakers’ PDAF.

Drilon said his Statements of Contributions and Expenditures filed at the Commission on Elections were open to public scrutiny.

“We deny having received any campaign contribution from Napoles,” Drilon said. “We will not further comment on such obviously fake news intended to harass the opposition.” CATHERINE VALENTE