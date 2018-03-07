Duterte denies he’s behind Sereno ouster

SAYING the judiciary and the legislature are co-equal branches of government, President Rodrigo Duterte insisted that he was not behind the ouster move against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

In his speech during the oath-taking of new Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) officials in Malacañang on Tuesday night, Duterte said he never meddled in affairs of a co-equal branch of government.

“You can ask anybody — I never initiated [on]Sereno. I just called her attention because of the so many cases pending tapos pa, iba ang decision niya (and her varying decisions),” the President said.

“The very complaint now of the justices, ‘yun man ‘yon. O kita mo, ‘di lumabas rin (that’s what it is. You see, so it came out),” he added.

Sereno is facing an impeachment complaint at the House of Representatives justice committee, which is set to vote on its probable cause on Thursday.

Lawyer-complainant Lorenzo Gadon is accusing the top magistrate of culpable violation of the Constitution, betrayal of public trust, corruption and other high crimes.

If one-third of House lawmakers vote in favor of Sereno’s impeachment, the Chief Justice will face trial before the Senate.

Duterte said he was leaving to the justice committee the decision on whether there was probable cause to try Sereno before the Senate, which would sit as an impeachment court.

“Congress, well, you be the judge. Hindi ako pwede. Executive department ako. Co-equal kami eh so hindi ako pwedeng mag-ano, Executive department lang ako (I cannot because I’m with the Executive department. We are co-qual branches so I cannot meddle, I’m just with the Executive department),” he said.

Apart from the impeachment complaint, the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) also filed a petition before the Supreme Court seeking to invalidate Sereno’s appointment after she allegedly failed to completely disclose her statement of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN) to the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC).

Under Rule 66 of the Rules of Court, a quo warranto proceeding is “an action by the government against a person who unlawfully holds a public office or holds a position which he or she is not qualified.”

Calida’s move to ask Sereno’s colleagues to remove her from office was described by Malacañang as “unprecedented.”

“Filing of petition against Sereno before the Supreme Court is unprecedented,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque said.

Roque said, however, that Malacañang has no preference if Sereno should be removed from power through impeachment or quo warranto proceedings.

He said the Palace would respect any decision of the Supreme Court and Congress on the fate of Sereno.

“While the normal rule is that impeachable officers can only be removed through impeachment, the petitioners, who I believe are fully cognizant of this doctrine, probably feel that under the circumstance, the general rule should not be applicable. So let’s wait for the decision of the Supreme Court,” Roque said.

Sereno is currently on indefinite leave to prepare for her defense for her impending impeachment trial. CATHERINE S. VALENTE