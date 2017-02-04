Duterte denies paying police to kill suspects

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Friday dismissed claims by Amnesty International that police were behind the killings of hundreds of suspects in his war on illegal drugs.

“The report claimed that for every kill, there is a reward of P5,000. Son of a b***h. Why would I give you money for killing? That’s your job,” the President said in remarks during the launching of a solar power project in North Cotabato.

“I don’t know that police racket,” he added.

The report by the London-based human rights group claimed that a wave of drug-related killings in the country appeared to be “systematic, planned and organized” by authorities and could constitute crimes against humanity.

Amnesty International accused police of shooting dead defenseless people, fabricating evidence, paying assassins to murder drug addicts and stealing from those they killed or the victims’ relatives. It found victims as young as eight years old.

It also said police were being paid by their superiors to kill. “The police are behaving like the criminal underworld that they are supposed to be enforcing the law against,” the report said.

Malacañang has downplayed the group’s findings, reiterating that “extrajudicial deaths are not state-sanctioned.”

On Thursday, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said 4,744 reported murders under investigation have been incorrectly referred to by local and foreign observers as “extrajudicial killings.” But 3,459 have been determined to be non-drug-related incidents.

A total of 1,285 incidents had something to do with the victim’s association with drug activities, the PNP said. In these cases, 694 suspects have been arrested and 467 others have been identified as responsible in 1,212 reported deaths.

Senator Francis Escudero plans to file a resolution calling for a probe into the findings of the human rights watchdog.

But Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Senate justice and human rights committee, immediately shot it down on Thursday, saying he saw no need to conduct an investigation based on “hearsay.”

On Friday, Escudero said Gordon should wait for the resolution before rejecting it.

Senator Leila de Lima backed Escudero, saying: “Actual incidents are cited with dates and names of victims and/or witnesses. So, what more do we need from [Amnesty International]?” she said.

with JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA