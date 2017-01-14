Duterte denies he wants martial law to extend term

President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday denied claims that he wants to declare martial law to extend his term in office.

In his speech before the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the President stressed he has no ambition to prolong his stay in power.

“Those in Manila, who are thinking about Martial Law, lengthening your stay. That’s b***s***…Am I exceedingly happy being the President of the Philippines? I will answer you: I do not need the position at this time of my life. ‘Di ko na kailangan,” Duterte said, as he criticized the constitutional provisions on declaration of martial law.

“You know this martial law provisions to defend the country, sinira ng Cory [Aquino] administration, because of their hangover sa martial law,” the President added.

Duterte said he would place the entire country under martial law only when it is needed to “protect and preserve the safety of the people.”

“I have to protect the Filipino people, and I tell you now, if I have to declare Martial Law, I will declare it,” the President said.

“I will declare Martial Law to preserve my nation. The right to preserve one’s life and my country transcends everything else,” he added.