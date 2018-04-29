Duterte: ‘Deployment ban to Kuwait stays permanently’

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte said early Sunday that the deployment ban in Kuwait would stay permanently, following the rescue of distressed Filipino workers by the Philippine embassy in the Gulf state.

In a speech upon his arrival in Davao City from the just-concluded 32nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) leaders’ summit in Singapore, Duterte also said that the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Philippines and Kuwait to protect Filipino Workers (OFWs) would no longer be signed.

“The ban stays permanently. There will be no more recruitment, especially for domestic helpers. No more,” Duterte said.

As an alternative, Duterte said that the OFWs may be sent to China, since it was looking for around 100,000 English language teachers over the next five years.

In February, Palace spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. said that the ties between the Philippines and Kuwait would be back to normal if both countries would sign a bilateral agreement protecting migrant workers.

Among the provisions Duterte would want added to the MOU were adequate sleeping hours, nutritious meals and not just leftovers, rest on holidays, and the right to keep their passports.

Other proposed provisions are allowed to keep cellphones, prohibiting transfer of workers from one employer to another without their consent or clearance from the overseas labor offices and banning employers with records of abuse from hiring workers.

Last Tuesday, Roque said that the memorandum of understanding would be signed after this year’s Ramadan.

“Cherish and nurture patriotism”

Duterte said that those Filipinos working in Kuwait may continue to do so but would prefer that they “cherish and nurture patriotism.”

Duterte added that he was hoping the OFWs who would be staying in Kuwait be treated humanely.

“You can stay there. For Filipino household service workers, if your Kuwaiti employers want you to leave, then please come home. Your government will do its best to help you return and resettle. I appeal to your sense of patriotism and to your love of country and family,” Duterte said.

“For the household workers whose employers want them to stay, that is their choice, but choose the better option. All I ask is that the employers treat the Filipinos with the humanity they deserve. Please do not abuse Filipino workers,” Duterte said.

Last week, a video surfaced online showing Philippine officials rescuing OFWs in Kuwait from their employers.

This angered the Gulf State as it summoned Philippine Ambassador Renato Villa to give him two letters of protest.

Last Monday, Duterte had a meeting with Kuwaiti Ambassador to the Philippines Saleh Ahmad Althwaikh, which Malacanang described as a “frank but very cordial discussion” and that after the meeting, the ties between the two states became stronger.

The next day, Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano issued a formal apology to Kuwait.

On Wednesday, however, things turned sour as the Gulf State said that it was expelling Villa for “undiplomatic acts by Philippine embassy staff.”

While the Philippines found the expulsion “disturbing,” it remained optimistic that a bilateral document between the countries would still be signed.

Duterte ordered the deployment ban to Kuwait after an OFW, Joanna Demafelis, was found dead inside the freezer of an abandoned apartment.

A few days after, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) bared that Nader Essam Assaf and Mona Hassoun, a Lebanese-Syrian couple suspected of being behind the crime, were arrested by the International Police (Interpol).

Agnes Tuballes, Demafelis’ recruiter, also surrendered to authorities on March 1st.