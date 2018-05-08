Duterte did not ask Tourism chief to quit post, says lawyer

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte neither asked Tourism Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo to resign nor did he fire her, her lawyer said on Tuesday.

“Not true. No such demand from the President for Secretary Teo to hand in her resignation,” lawyer Ferdinand Topacio said in text message.

Topacio made the statement after Duterte, during a one-on-one talk with Teo on Monday, reportedly asked her to resign in the face of the alleged twin conflicts of interest involving her siblings, Ben and Erwin Tulfo; and her husband, Roberto.

Teo’s lawyer, in a separate interview however, described the meeting between Duterte and the Tourism chief as “cordial.”

“Wala naman pong sinabi na ikaw (Teo) ay mag-resign ka na or anything of that matter,” Topacio told radio dzMM.

“Nakausap ko po Si Secretary Wanda kaninang 5:30 a.m. at bagamat nag-usap sila ni Pangulo ay wala namang demand mula sa Pangulo na siya ay mag-resign,” he said.

Teo has been dragged into the controversy involving a P60-million advertisement deal between her brothers’ company, Bitag Media Unlimited Inc. (BMUI), and government-run PTV-4 which, the Commission on Audit (COA) said, were not supported by proper documents.

Teo denied she had a hand in the contract which stipulated that the ad would be placed in the Tulfo brothers’ program “Kilos Pronto”.

On Monday, Teo’s lawyer announced that after a “family meeting” between Teo and her siblings, it was decided that BMUI would return the P60 million.

Still, a Palace investigation is underway which may decide Teo’s fate in the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said there was no information yet on the status of Teo.

“Ako po ay walang impormasyon pa sa totoo lang po, dahil ang nangyari po, matapos ang Cabinet meeting ay nag-one-on one na po sila ni Secretary Teo at ni Presidente,” Roque said in an interview on GMANews’ Unang Balita.

(In reality, I have no information because what happened after the Cabinet meeting was that Secretary Teo and the President had a one-on-one meeting.)

“Pero medyo matagal po ang kanilang usapan at ako po’y umuwi na,” the Palace official added.

(They talked for quite some time and I had gone home.) CATHERINE S. .VALENTE