Duterte dismisses Transport official

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has fired Transportation Assistant Secretary Mark Tolentino from his post, Malacañang said on Monday.

“The mistake of Assistant Secretary Tolentino is he talked to a relative of the President. The order of the President to all government employees that have an interest in any contract or appointment in the government is to not talk to any of his relatives. If you do so, it is a basis to axe you,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said in a news briefing.

Roque added that Tolentino’s sacking should serve as a lesson for other government officials.

“Again, the President has terminated the services of Assistant Secretary Mark Tolentino for having dealings with a presidential relative — a sister — and the reminder of the President is no one in government should entertain any relative of the President that has to do with the government,” he said.

Roque added that while there were issues in the Department of Transportation involving the assistant secretary, all he knows is that Tolentino was fired because of his dealings with Duterte’s sister.

The Palace spokesman said Tolentino might have used the name of the First Family to justify the Mindanao Railway Project

“The message of the President is that he is serious, do not even talk to them [relatives]concerning the government. You will get sacked if you do,” Roque added.

According to him, he does not know the details on how Tolentino reached Duterte’s sister.

The Transportation department welcomed the President’s decision to sack Tolentino.

“The DOTr welcomes and strongly supports the decision of President Rodrigo Duterte to terminate the services of Atty. Mark Tolentino as assistant secretary for railways due to questionable dealings and unfairly involving the first family with matters regarding the Mindanao Railway Project,” the agency said in a statement.

In the same briefing, Roque warned the people, including those in the judiciary, of a “judiciary fixer” who is using the name of Duterte’s grandchild to “fix” cases.

He did not name the “judicial fixer” but said this person is the current husband of the former wife of the President’s son Paolo Duterte.

Paolo’s former wife, Lovelie Sangkola Sumera, married RJ Sumera after their marriage was annulled in 2005.

“The magistrates, judges and justices, you should not entertain this fixer. He is not a relative of the President and he has no authority to use the name of the President and his grandchild,” Roque said.

“In any case, if he is using the name of the President’s grandchild, that is not sanctioned. Our request to the judges and justices, you tell Malacañang and do not give in [to his requests]because he has no authority. It may be shameful, but he is not a true relative of the President and the President does not allow this,” he added.

Roque said he will announce the resignation on Tuesday of a government official whose services had been terminated by Duterte.

On Saturday, the President said more public officers will be fired once he returns to Manila.