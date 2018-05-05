Duterte disputes Time over

‘I am not a strongman’

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Friday disputed Time magazine’s depiction of him as one of the world’s emerging “strongmen” in its May 14 international edition.

“Hindi naman ako (I am not a) strongman. I have never sent anyone to jail for badmouthing me. But [if you are a]foreigner, that’s another thing,” Duterte said in remarks during the 37th Principals Training and Development Program and National Board Conference in Davao City.

Duterte had ordered the arrest of an Australian missionary, Sister Patricia Fox, for involvement in “partisan political activities,” and her visa was later cancelled by the Bureau of Immigration.

The Duterte government is prosecuting Sen. Leila de Lima, who was sent to jail by a trial court last year over drug trafficking charges that she claims were trumped up to silence her criticism of the President’s bloody war on drugs.

The Time cover story, written by American political scientist Ian Bremmer, puts Duterte in the company of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The article, “Rise of the Strongman,” pointed to a supposed global trend in favor of “more muscular, assertive leadership” embodied by Putin and US President Donald Trump.

“In every region of the world, changing times have boosted public demand for more muscular, assertive leadership. These tough-talking populists promise to protect ‘us’ from ‘them.’ Depending on who’s talking, ‘them’ can mean the corrupt elite or the grasping poor; foreigners or members of racial, ethnic or religious minorities. Or disloyal politicians, bureaucrats, bankers or judges. Or lying reporters,” it read.

“Out of this divide, a new archetype of leader has emerged. We’re now in the strongman era,” the article said.

In the cover story, Duterte was described as “a former mayor who talked more like a mob boss than a President, on his promises to wipe out the drug trade with his own brand of justice.”

Duterte’s administration has many times defended the drug war, saying it was not behind summary killings.

Officials have also asserted that drug suspects slain in police operations had resisted arrest.

Over 4,000 have been killed in anti-drug sweeps, based on latest government data.

This is the second time Duterte was featured on the cover of Time magazine, which profiled him shortly after he won the race for president nearly two years ago.

A black-and-white photo of the smiling new President was the cover of the May 23, 2016 edition of the magazine that tagged him as “The Punisher.”

In 2017, Duterte was also listed as among the world’s 100 most influential people alongside Senator de Lima.

Despite criticism of his anti-narcotics campaign, the President remains popular and is the country’s most trusted public official, according to opinion surveys.

In a Social Weather Stations poll released in late April 2018, Duterte had a “very good” net trust rating of +65, although it was a 10-point decline from his “excellent” rating of 75 points in December 2017.

Sought for comment on the latest cover story of Time, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. shrugged off the magazine’s depiction of Duterte as a “mob boss.”

“Filipinos have learned not to take PRRD [Duterte] literally with his colorful language but they have surely taken seriously the issues the President has espoused, such as the war on drugs and crime,” he added.

“The President’s brand of justice strictly adheres to the rule of law where the dismantling of the drug apparatus ensures the proper investigation of all drug-related killings,” Roque said.