Is Duterte dodging his own tax evasion crackdown?

RODRIGO Duterte talks a good game on corruption and the country’s “ruling elite.” He vows to crackdown on wealthy tax evaders and to curb their power and influence over government. “They do not pay taxes and they expect government to kneel…But now, I am telling you, I won’t have any corruption,” he declaimed. He is right, so why his lack of transparency on his own personal wealth and income tax returns, and those of his family?

The government needs every tax peso it can claim. In 2017, it aimed to collect P1.8 trillion in taxes. In the first three quarters, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) had to admit that over P726 billion was lost on unpaid taxes, non-compliance and late submissions of tax returns. Duterte has said that his administration “will spare no one found cheating the government of its due.” His cabinet rallied to his call. Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III explicitly targets “guys who don’t pay their taxes”.

There has been some success. Last year, the government mounted a strong case of tax evasion against the Japanese-owned cigarette manufacturers Mighty Corp. and before the end of the year could celebrate a legitimate victory. Mighty Corp. agreed to shell out P40 billion to clear its tax liabilities and penalties. The Department of Finance boasted it was the biggest tax settlement in the country’s history.

But the performance has not always matched the high-flown rhetoric. When he was still President-elect, Duterte identified the BIR, the Bureau of Customs (BoC), and the Land Transportation Office (LTO), as the three most corrupt government agencies and had in mind to abolish them. He didn’t, and not even a radical shakedown has occurred. At the LTO, some personnel were made to resign, but it was hardly a purge. The BIR lost Commissioner Kim Jacinto-Henares. Under her watch, tax collections had doubled in the period from 2009 to 2015. Henares reportedly felt insulted by Duterte’s criticisms and decided to pack it all in. She retired early, soon after Duterte assumed the presidency.

Caesar Dulay, one of Duterte’s old law school and dorm chums, was the next BIR head but he couldn’t get along with his colleagues. Someone quickly found some mud and slung it at him. It was revealed that the BIR had been too hasty in accepting a P65.4 million tax settlement from Del Monte Philippines Inc., which owed a whopping P8.7 billion from 2011 to 2013. The corporation skipped off with a bargain and the new commissioner faced plunder charges. The President stood by his man and Dulay has so far kept his job, though he now looks as if he’s made a pact with the devil. The BIR won’t be auditing the President’s income tax returns anytime soon.

Rich people who tow Duterte’s line are rewarded with leniency. Towards the end of last year, the Chinese-Filipino magnate Lucio Tan, whose net worth is almost $2 billion—a skillful survivor of the country’s most fickle regimes if there ever was one—settled his tax debts with the government for P6 billion, although it was said that he owed at least P30 billion.

The lesson is: never cross Duterte, capisce!

The Rufino-Prieto family did not see the need to rein in critical reporting of the President in the Philippine Daily Inquirer, the newspaper they owned, and found themselves charged with tax evasion and a demand for P1.65 billion. The solicitor general, José Calida, a real pal to Duterte—these men go back along way—bared his wolfish teeth. “When you speak against the government of President Duterte,” he snarled at the Rufino-Prietos, “it’s like you’re immaculately clean. You have used your newspaper to shield your shenanigans.” For the sake of self-preservation, it seems, the family took a “strategic business decision.” They sold the Inquirer to Duterte’s tycoon ally, Ramon Ang.

The main problem with Duterte’s campaign against corruption and tax evasion is that he is inclined to selective, palsy-walsy favoritism. One illustration of this is Nicanor Faeldon, a former Marine who was handpicked by Duterte to head the BoC. Faeldon’s job was to collect import duties and taxes, and combat customs fraud. His tenure was brief and disgraceful. He was implicated in the P6 billion shabu drugs smuggling scandal. He was accused of colluding with Chinese drug smugglers, and receiving bribes and grease money. Faeldon didn’t have a lot to say for himself at the senatorial investigative hearings last year. The few words he did say were trite and cringingly deferential. Did the President pour scorn over this man? Not a drop. The Department of Justice went on to clear him of all charges and he was rewarded with another high-level post.

Which brings us to President Duterte and his family. Just how much are the Dutertes really worth, and have they paid the correct amount of taxes? A report last week by Vera Files, the fact-checking website, alleged Duterte and his daughter Sara had P100 million worth of hidden investments. This is in addition to the billions he has previously been accused of stashing away. Neither Duterte nor his daughter have ever released their tax returns.

In May 2016, Sen. Antonio Trillanes charged the President-elect of plunder, asserting that Duterte’s bank accounts had received P2.4 billion worth of deposits. Duterte’s declared net worth for that year was only P27.4 million and some real estate, nine properties in Davao. Trillanes produced documents dating from 2004, showing credited amounts in the millions and the names of his family members—his children, Sara (mayor of Davao City), his sons Paolo (former vice mayor of Davao City) and Sebastian, and their stepsister Veronica; Cielito ‘Honeylet’ Avanceña (his current partner), and Elizabeth Zimmerman (his ex-wife), who all benefited from his largesse.

Other than say “shoot me” should he have more money than he says he has, Duterte has done little to allay suspicions. But he’s definitely pissed off and showing it. The Office of the Ombudsman currently investigating Trillanes’ complaint has been showered with threats and lawsuits. Ombudsman Carpio-Morales is threatened with impeachment, the Deputy Ombudsman Arthur Carandang, the lead investigator, is suspended, accused of violating bank secrecy laws and attempting to “weaken” the presidency.

Then there is Paolo Duterte. Last year, during the Senate probe on the smuggled shabu case, Trillanes accused Paolo of amassing wealth from smuggling activities, and again showed bank papers with itemized transactions in the millions. The President’s son kept his mouth shut. Well, what would you do if your overbearing father ordered you to keep shtum, and threaten to have you killed if you were involved in drugs?

Duterte claims he is leading the charge against corruption and tax evasion. He, his daughter Sara, and his son Paolo, owe the country full fiscal disclosures. Doing so would attest to the honesty of these government officials as well as to the integrity of the President’s campaign—or lack thereof.

rachelagreyes@gmail.com