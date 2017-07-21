Duterte doesn’t want SONA speech to go beyond 50 minutes, says Palace

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has started rehearsing his speech for his second State of the Nation (SONA) on Monday, which he wants to deliver in a straightforward, manner, according to Malacañang.

In a text message, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said Duteterte rehearsed his speech at around 7 p.m. on Thursday night at the Presidential guest house in Panacan, Davao City.

“The President said he does not want his “Written Speech” to go beyond 40 or 50 [minutes],” Andanar told reporters.

“He wants it direct to the point. I’m estimating the final draft to be between 15 and 18 pages,” he added.

A photo of the rehearsal released by Malacañang showed Duterte was wearing an Army uniform. The President visited conflict-torn Marawi City on Thursday.

Present during his rehearsal were Andanar and Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go.

Andanar said the Duterte’s speech would be “longer but more meaningful.”

During Thursday’s press conference, Duterte’s spokesman Ernesto Abella said that the President would deliver “sensible, solid, and forward-looking” speech and “not just an ordinary technical report.”

“It comes from a very personal perspective as a leader. And looking forward, he will also give a sense of where we are going, where he is leading us into the near future. It should be a sensible and solid and forward-looking (address),” Abella said.

Duterte is expected to discuss terrorism in the country, the Bangsamoro Basic Law, and the administration’s recovery plans for Marawi City during his SONA.

The administration’s plans to further develop the country’s infrastructure are also expected in the SONA.

The war against illegal drugs, peace talks and tax reforms were among Duterte’s promises in his SONA in 2016.