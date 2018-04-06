Duterte drops Aguirre

Senior deputy executive secretary named new DoJ chief

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has accepted the resignation of Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd, who had been under fire following the dismissal of criminal charges against top drug suspects.

In remarks during an awards ceremony for outstanding farmers in Malacañang on Thursday, Duterte confirmed that Aguirre had resigned from his post.

“I accepted the resignation of Vit Aguirre, my fraternity brother, as Secretary of Justice,” Duterte said.

“I am now in the hustings looking for a replacement,” the President added.

Within hours, Duterte appointed Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra as new secretary of justice.

In a news conference, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said Duterte signed Guevarra’s appointment papers on Thursday.

Guevarra took up graduate studies in economics at the University of the Philippines after obtaining his BA degree, major in political science, at the Ateneo de Manila in 1974. He worked as staff economist at the National Economic and Development Authority and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas as he was taking up law at the Ateneo.

Guevarra placed second in the 1985 Bar examinations. His first job as a lawyer was with the technical staff of the 1986 Constitutional Commission.

He later joined a law firm and formed his own law partnership in 1990. Until April 2015, Guevarra was in private law practice and also served as faculty member of the Ateneo Law School.

Guevarra returned to government service through his appointment as member of the 2010 Philippine Truth Commission. He became deputy executive secretary for legal affairs at the Office of the President in May 2015 and commissioner of the Philippine Competition Commission in February 2016.

Fraternity brothers

The Manila Times reported on Thursday that Aguirre had been packing up and shredding documents, expecting to be fired anytime.

Sources told The Times Aguirre had lost the trust and confidence of the President after a series of blunders.

Earlier on Thursday, Roque told reporters Duterte did not mention anything about Aguirre during Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.

Duterte was said to have been irked by the blunders of the Department of Justice (DoJ) under Aguirre’s watch, including the dismissal of criminal charges against suspected drug lords Kerwin Espinosa, Peter Co and Peter Lim and the bribery case involving immigration officials Al Argosino and Michael Robles.

Amid public outrage and Duterte’s displeasure over the dismissal of the charges, Aguirre ordered a new investigation into Espinosa and Lim’s drug case, leaving it “wide open” for new evidence and testimonies.

Argosino and Robles were recently charged before the anti-graft court by the Office of the Ombudsman for allegedly extorting money from Chinese gaming tycoon Jack Lam in exchange for the release of illegal Chinese workers in a gaming facility at Clark economic zone.

Aguirre’s role in the bribery scandal was scrutinized after it was revealed that he agreed to meet with Lam and his representative, retired police official Wally Sombero, at a posh hotel to discuss the arrest of more than 1,000 of Lam’s Chinese employees from the Fontana Leisure Parks and Casino in November 2016.

After the meeting, Aguirre allegedly instructed Argosino to face Lam, resulting in the exchange of money that became one of the first major corruption controversies faced by the Duterte government.

Argosino and Robles are fraternity brothers of Duterte and Aguirre at the Lex Talionis Fraternity of the San Beda College of Law.

‘Too late the zero’

One of Aguirre’s critics in the opposition, Sen. Risa Hontiveros, said the resignation was “a hollow gesture.”

“Sorry, but ‘too late the hero for ‘justice zero.’ The damage is done,” said Hontiveros, who repeatedly sought the resignation of Aguirre for supposedly being incompetent and a purveyor of “fake news.”

Hontiveros added, “Our justice system is now in shambles, with more and more people trusting it less and less.”

“By being allowed to stay in his post for the longest time, Mr. Aguirre turned the justice department into a leading purveyor of fake news, a manufacturer of fake legal cases to harass the opposition, and a refuge for drug lords, plunderers and other high-profile criminals,” she said.

Hontiveros also claimed that President Duterte’s acceptance of Aguirre’s resignation absolved the latter from accountability and amounted to little more than a “sorry attempt on the part of the President to save face despite Aguirre’s repeated fiascos.”

Sen. Paolo Benigno Aquino 4th said: “The Filipino people deserve a credible, capable and respectable justice secretary who will lead with integrity and rebuild our trust in the Department of Justice.”

Asked for his reaction to Aguirre’s resignation, Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd said, “Sad.”

Senate Majority Floor Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd said: “The President knows what is best.”

WITH BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO