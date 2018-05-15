Duterte drops visit to PH Rise but Palace says trip ‘symbolic’

ONBOARD BRP DAVAO DEL SUR: A month after saying he planned to go to the Philippine Rise (Benham Rise), President Rodrigo Duterte decided not to push through with the visit to the underwater land mass on Tuesday because it was a “logistics nightmare” and got as far as Casiguran Bay, which was 120 nautical miles away from his target destination.

Duterte, who was onboard the BRP Davao del Sur, was supposed to sail towards the Philippine Rise to lead the celebration of the first anniversary of his renaming of the area.

Speaking to reporters, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said that Duterte only planned to send off the team of Filipino scientists who will undertake Marine Scientific Research in the area.

“E kasi medyo malayo (It’s a little bit far). It’s 120 nautical miles away. That’s logistics nightmare. So this is symbolic. We’re sending off the scientists, but the scientists will proceed. Yun lang talaga (That’s it),” Roque said during a chance interview.

“The Philippine Rise is beyond the 200 nautical miles EEZ (exclusive economic zone) so you have to go beyond 200 nautical miles. So the beginning of the 20 miles is only the beginning of the Philippine Rise,” he added.

The Palace official also said that the Philippine Rise was actually an undersea region that could only be viewed through diving.

“Ginagawa natin ngayon dito ay symbolic na inaangkin natin ang atin at sinasabi ng Presidente na ang tanging yaman dito sa area na ito ay sa Pilipino lamang,” Roque said.

(What we’re doing here is something symbolic, that we are claiming what is ours and the President is saying that the resources here belong to the Philippines alone.)

The President boarded a chopper that left the BRP Davao del Sur at 5:50 p.m.

In a speech delivered in Davao City on April 26, the President said he would visit the Philippine Rise to make a strong statement that the Philippines “owns this place.”

The Philippine Rise is an undersea region that is believed to have vast natural gas reserves and other resources like heavy metals.

The United Nations (UN) Commission on the Limits of Continental Shelf approved on April 12, 2012 the Philippines’ undisputed claim to the Philippine Rise by declaring the underwater plateau as the country’s extended continental shelf and territory.

The UN ruling gives the Philippines the sole right to explore and exploit resources in the Philippine Rise.

Duterte on February 28 warned that he would wage war against other nations that would conduct “unauthorized” maritime scientific research in the undersea region.

His pronouncement came after the Philippine government allowed China to conduct research expeditions in the Philippine Rise, sparking controversy.

Malacañang had since announced that foreign scientists could only explore the undersea region if they would secure permits from the Department of Foreign Affairs’ inter-agency technical working group and the office of National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr.

On May 16, 2017, Duterte signed Executive Order 25, changing the name of Benham Rise to Philippine Rise, in a bid to assert the Philippines’ “sovereign rights and jurisdiction” over the area.