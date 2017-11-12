Duterte: Drug campaign gets ‘open support’ from Russia, China

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte got the needed boost for his war on drugs as Russia and China expressed their “open support” for his campaign.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jin Ping “have extended their open support for us in fighting terrorism and [illegal]drugs. It’s easy to talk to them because they’re also suffering from the same drug scourge,” Duterte said in a press briefing following his arrival from the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference in Vietnam on midnight Sunday.

“I see a very bright future for our relationship. My bilateral meetings with them have been fruitful,” Duterte said.



Duterte said US President Donald Trump, whom he met for the first time at the APEC, did not raise the issue of drug-related extrajudicial killings in the country.

“Not [a discussion on]extrajudicial killings. Well, he (Trump) cannot afford it. We do not talk about these things because, first of all, they are not true; and the second is, we do not do it,” Duterte said.



“Like I said before, you will have to find a soldier or a policeman anywhere in the country where I ordered the killing of a man on bended knees, in surrender, or lying down,” Duterte added.

Duterte has been criticized here and abroad for the spate of extrajudicial killings blamed on his administration’s drug campaign.