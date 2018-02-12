Duterte ends terms of 2 SSS officials — Palace 

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte will not extend the term of Social Security System (SSS) Chairman Amado Valdez and Commissioner Jose Gabriel.

“Pompee” La Viña, Malacañang said on Monday.

In a press conference, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said as a “presidential prerogative,” both Valdez and La Viña were told that their respective stints at SSS have been “discontinued effective immediately.”

“The Executive Secretary has formally informed Mr. Jose Gabriel M. La Viña (or) Pompee, as well as and Mr. Amado D. Valdez, that their term of office, both of which expired 30 June 2017 as commissioners of the SSS, will not be renewed,” Roque told reporters.

But Roque said “no reason” was cited, except that the SSS officials were both on “hold-over” status.

“No reason given. Anyway, it’s expiration of term and no renewal,” the Palace official said.

Reading the letter addressed to Valdez and La Viña, Roque said the two officials were informed that “upon the instructions of the President, your service in the SSS is hereby discontinued effective immediately.”

“Considering the term for Mr. La Viña, his term of office expired on June 30, 2017. And because he had been serving in the SSC in a hold-over capacity, may we inform you that upon the instructions of the President, your service in the SSS is hereby discontinued effective immediately,” he said.

“Now, for Amado Valdez, the same thing. Considering that your term of office expired on 30 June 2017 and you have since been serving in the SSC in a hold-over capacity, may we inform you that upon the instructions of the President, your service in the SSS is hereby discontinued effective immediately,” Roque added.

The decision not to renew Valdez and La Viña’s appointments came amid SSS officials’ proposal to increase the contribution rate from 11 percent to 14 percent of the employee’s gross income by April.

Valdez has said this was after pensioners complained about the difference between the pension received by their members and those of the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS).

The SSS serves as the insurance provider of workers in the private sector, including self-employed, voluntary members, and overseas Filipino workers. Meanwhile, GSIS is for government workers.

Malacañang said President Duterte was still studying the recommendation of the pension fund.

In 2017, the agency called for an increase in contribution rate after President Duterte approved a P1,000 increase in pension of SSS retirees. CATHERINE S. VALENTE



