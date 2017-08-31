Duterte: Ex-convicts beyond reform, monsters, homosexuals

FORMER convicted felons are beyond reform since prison time has turned them into monsters, if not homosexuals, President Rodrigo Duterte said.

Duterte made the claim in a speech during the anniversary of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) wherein he defended the justice system in the country, which stressed on retribution based on the Revised Penal Code, rather than on the positivist theory of western countries.

“An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth. That’s the basic law of the jungle. If you did kill someone, you pay for it with your life. It is retribution. Ours is unlike positivist theory wherein those who served time in prison can be rehabilitated. I will tell you, if a prisoner has been used to six, 10, 15, 20 years in jail, no matter what you teach them….they will just look for trouble, and then they will go back to Muntinlupa. They will be happy there,” Duterte said.

The President was referring to the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City.

“[Ex-convicts] do not want to be out of prison because they have ceased to be productive. They will just steal, enjoy, get drunk, do cockfights, and they are willing to go to prison all over again,” Duterte added.

The President then claimed that prisoners would become homosexuals while serving their time in prison.

“Most of them, I will be frank, lost their identity. Those women in Correctional [Prison]…they would have acquired latent homosexuality,” Duterte said.

“You can take them out of prison and send them to Tesda. They are already monsters in the sense that they (male ex-convicts) are incapable of establishing a relationship with a woman. They develop aberration of the mind. They do not want to get out of prison because they get free food there…and they have lovers, they want to return to prison [to be with their lovers,” Duterte added.