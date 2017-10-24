Duterte expected to have 3 bilateral meetings in Asean Summit, says organizer

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte is expected to have at least three bilateral meetings with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and the regional bloc’s dialogue partners on the sidelines of the Asean Leaders Summit hosted by Manila from November 10 to 15.

Director General Marciano Paynor, Jr. of the Asean National Organizing Council, said the country prepared at least three venues for the talks — the Philippine International Convention Center, Sofitel Philippine Plaza and Solaire.

“As far as I know, there will be one who will stay on [after Asean meeting]for a bilateral meeting [with President Duterte]. Then there are two bilateral meetings [involving President Duterte]within the [Asean] meeting proper itself. Unfortunately, I cannot divulge this because until there is confirmation from both sides,” Paynor said.

“There have been several requests [for bilateral meetings]with President Duterte. I think there are four or five, but we have [to]put everything in abeyance, except for the bilateral meeting being considered after the Asean Summit,” Paynor added.

Asean is composed of the Philippines, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand and Brunei.

Asean dialogue partners include Japan, South Korea, China, EU, United States, among others.

US President Donald Trump, China’s President Xi Jin Ping and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are also expected to attend the Asean Summit.