Duterte extends AFP chief’s term

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has welcomed the extension of the term of Gen. Rey Leonardo Guerrero as the military chief of staff, saying it would help the military address threats being faced by the nation.

Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP public affairs chief, on Thursday said Guerrero was “profoundly grateful” to President Rodrigo Duterte’s “continued trust and confidence” in Guerrero’s capability in leading the military.

The extension of Guerrero’s term will be helpful in addressing the threats from foreign and local terrorists and the communist movement of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), New People’s Army (NPA) and the National Democratic Front (NDF).

“This extension of the AFP chief’s military service will allow him more time to implement important plans and programs of the AFP especially in this challenging time that the nation faces threats from foreign and local terrorists and the CPP-NPA-NDF,” Arevalo said in a statement.

“Further, the extension also gives General Guerrero the opportunity to fast-track the upgrade of the AFP capability as it aspires to be a world class Armed Forces that is a source of national pride,” he added.

On Wednesday, the Commission on Appointments confirmed Guerrero’s designation as AFP chief of staff as well as that of 40 other military officers.

Guerrero is set to retire on December 17, more than a month since he took over the AFP helm on October 26 when he replaced retired general Eduardo Año.

DEMPSEY REYES