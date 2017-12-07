Duterte extends Armed Forces Chief Guerrero’s service

WITH his compulsory retirement looming, Armed Forces Chief Rey Leonardo Guerrero’s term was extended by President Rodrigo Duterte, a Malacanang spokesman said on Thursday.

“This is to announce that the Executive Secretary, by authority of the President, has signed yesterday, December 6, the extension of the service of Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Rey Leonardo Guerrero,” Secretary Harry Roque said in a statement sent to reporters.

“AFP Chief of Staff General Guerrero will reach his age of compulsory retirement on December 17, 2017, and the President has extended his service to April 24, 2018, as per Republic Act 8186, or six months since he assumed office as AFP Chief of Staff,” he added.

Guerrero, then commander of the Davao-based Eastern Mindanao Command, took the helm of the 130,000-strong Armed Forces on October 26.

He replaced Gen. Eduardo Año, who bowed out of the military service upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56.