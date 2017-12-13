Duterte extends De la Rosa’s term for another 3 months

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has extended the term of Philippine National Police Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa for another three months, saying he still has a task for him to do.

Duterte made the announcement in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Malacanang said that de la Rosa would be appointed chief of the Bureau of Corrections, which the PNP chief welcomed.

De la Rosa was scheduled to retire on January 2018 when he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 56.