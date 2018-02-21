Duterte extends PNP chief’s term anew

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday said he would again extend the tour of duty of Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa.

In his speech during the induction of the new board of directors of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce Inc., Duterte said that he was extending de la Rosa’s term “because he enjoys my trust and confidence.”

“There are scoundrels, scalawags in every organization. That is why the PNP (chief) now who is supposed to retire on the 24th of April, and because he enjoys my trust and confidence, I will extend his term for a little bit longer,” the President said.

The PNP chief is set to retire on January 21, 2018 but the President extended it until April this year.

De la Rosa led much of the drug war as PNP chief, until the campaign was transferred to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in October.

Duterte said he has not found a replacement for de la Rosa yet but the PNP chief said he would recommend three-star and two-star generals to the President.

After his stint in the PNP, dela Rosa will head the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor). CATHERINE S. VALENTE