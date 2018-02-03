Duterte eyes ‘hybrid’ state if Cha-cha fails

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte is considering a “hybrid” system of government similar to China’s “one country, two systems” setup, if his bid to shift to a federal form of government fails to get public support.

In remarks during the Indigenous Peoples’ Summit in Davao City on Thursday night, Duterte said he was open to taking back his federalism proposal amid growing public opposition.

“Kung yaw ninyo ng federal system all throughout, mag-hybrid tayo (If you don’t like the federal system all throughout, let’s become a hybrid). We can have a parang (like) Hong Kong, China,” Duterte said.

The President was referring to China having sovereignty over Hong Kong, a special administrative region that enjoys autonomy from the Beijing government.

The same system is in place in Macau, and has been proposed as a solution to the decades-old rivalry between China and Taiwan.

“You know why? Anong rason ko (What’s my reason)? … kailangan ng reconfiguration (we need a reconfiguration),” he said.

Duterte again warned that war could break out in Mindanao if the push for federalism failed.

Federalism is also being pushed to allow greater autonomy in Muslim Mindanao through the proposed Bangsamoro Administrative Region, whose basic law has yet to pass Congress because of constitutional questions.

“Federal system would be the ideal setup. But if everybody don’t like it, then we have to make a concession. You know why? Because… ang iniiwasan ko ay `yung giyera, magkagulo talaga tayo dito sa Mindanao (I am avoiding war, we will have trouble here in Mindanao)…That is only my concern,” he said.

The President reiterated that he would not take advantage of Charter change to prolong his hold on power. He said he would step down whether or not there would be Charter change before his term ends in 2022.

“You can be sure that after the end of four years, if it there is no workable, viable replacement for the (1987) Constitution that is federal, and the former will remain, I will step down a day ahead [of the end of my term],” he said.

This was not the first time Duterte admitted that federalism did not have public support.

In December, the President said Filipinos were not yet ready for a federal system.

Duterte’s allies in Congress are not giving up and are discussing changes to the 1987 Constitution to pave the way for a federal form of government.

Duterte, the first president from Mindanao, had championed a radical shift to federalism to topple “Imperial Manila,” in a bid to curb poverty and a long history of Muslim insurgency.

The country has a unitary form of government, with most of the power emanating from the central government.

Federalism provides more powers to local governments, including the power to establish courts, implement business regulations and impose taxes.