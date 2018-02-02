Duterte eyes  ‘hybrid state’ if federalism bid fails

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte is considering a “hybrid” system of government similar to China if the proposal for the country’s shift to federalism fails to get public support.



In a speech during an Indigenous Peoples Summit in Davao City on Thursday night, Duterte said he was open to concede his proposal to shift to a federal form of government if the public would continue to oppose his bid.



“Kung ayaw ninyo ng federal system all throughout, mag-hybrid tayo (If you don’t like federal system all throughout, let’s become a hybrid). We can have a parang (like) Hong Kong, China,” Duterte said.



The President was referring to China having sovereignty over Hong Kong while the special administrative region, a former British colony, enjoys a certain level of autonomy from the Beijing government.



“You know why? Anong rason ko (What’s my reason)? Kaya noon pa, anong rason ko kung bakit sabi ko, kailangan ng reconfiguration (That’s why even before, the reason why I said that, we need a reconfiguration),” he said.



Duterte again warned that war would break out in Mindanao if the push for federalism fails.



“Federal system would be the ideal setup. But everybody don’t like it, then we have to make concession. You know why? Because… ang iniiwasan ko ay ‘yung giyera, magkagulo talaga tayo dito sa Mindanao…That is only my concern,” he said.



The President reiterated that he would not use the planned change to federalism to perpetuate himself in power.



He said he would step down whether or not there would be Charter change before his term ends in 2022.



“You can be sure that after the end of four years, if it there is no workable, viable replacement for the (1987) Constitution that is federal,and the former will remain, I will step down a day ahead (my term ends),” he said.



This is not the first time Duterte hinted that federalism may not suit the public’s taste.



In December last year, the President said Filipinos were not yet ready for a federal system, which he had promised to establish to end conflicts that had stunted economic growth in the countryside.



However, the Duterte administration is not giving up on federalism. His allies in Congress are discussing amending the 1987 Constitution to pave the way for a federal form of government.



Duterte, the first president from Mindanao, had championed the proposed radical shift to federalism to topple “Imperial Manila” in a bid to curb poverty and long history of Muslim separatist insurgency.



The country currently employs a unitary form of government with much of the power emerging from the central government.



Federalism provides more powers to local governments, including the power to establish courts, implement business regulations and impose taxes.

