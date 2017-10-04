Duterte eyes impeach raps vs Ombudsman, Chief Justice

Wednesday, October 4, 2017
    PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte said he would file impeachment complaints against Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales and Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

    Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Duterte said he believed Morales was part of a “conspiracy” to remove him from office through an investigation on his and his family’s alleged ill-gotten wealth.

    “We will file an impeachment case against her (Morales) and I would tend to believe that she was part of the conspiracy, these fabricated papers… I said in the end to their sorrow, they will discover there is no such amount,” Duterte said.

    On the other hand, Duterte chided Sereno for a supposed luxurious lifestyle.

    “Hinahamon ko nga sila why don’t we go to Congress, the three of us, Sereno, siya pati ako, and  we will bring the pass book, all statements of the Central Bank,” he said.

     

