Duterte eyes joint patrols with Malaysia

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte plans to propose joint border patrols with Malaysia during his meeting with Prime Minister Najib Razak next week in Kuala Lumpur.

Speaking to reporters in Davao City on Tuesday night, Duterte said his talks with his Malaysian counterpart would cover the issue of piracy in the Strait of Malacca, where kidnapping, murder and other crimes are rampant.

“There’s a need for us, the three countries – Malaysia, Philippines, and Indonesia – to talk about this seriously, and to put a stop [to it]because it has somehow paralyzed the trade and commerce in that area,” the President said.

Duterte is set to visit Malaysia on November 9 to 10.

The President earlier said he wanted intensified maritime patrols in the waters overlapping the boundaries of the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia, which are infested by armed pirates including the Abu Sayyaf group.

Duterte also said he would visit Thailand to pay respects to the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

“It’s very important to show our solidarity with the Thailanders,” he said.

Thais are observing a one-year state of mourning following the death of their revered king, who was the world’s longest-reigning monarch, last October 13 at the age of 88.

Various personalities have signed the book of condolences at the Royal Thai Embassy in Manila, including former presidents Fidel Ramos and Benigno Aquino 3rd.