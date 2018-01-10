Duterte eyes salary increase for teachers

President Rodrigo Duterte is planning to increase the salary of teachers to make their pay at par with the wages received by soldiers and policemen, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said Tuesday.

“He has tasked the DBM and other agencies to find means to increase the salary of teachers after the initial doubling of the entry-level salary of soldiers and the police,” Roque told reporters, referring to the Department of Budget and Management headed by Secretary Benjamin Diokno.

The President has approved the salary hike for uniformed personnel that doubles the base pay of a Police Officer 1 and private from P14,834 per month to P29,668 and hikes the monthly salary of the rest of the troops by an average of 58.70 percent.

The President, however, is still undecided on the amount of increase to be given to teachers.

“He did not say how much, but it would depend on the tangible results of the implementation of the second tax reform package,” Roque said.

“But judging by what he wanted for the PNP (Philippine National Police) and the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines), it could be that he is also aiming to double the entry salary for teachers,” he added.