Duterte eyes ‘soft landing’ in diplomatic row with Kuwait

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday said he was seeking a “soft landing” in a diplomatic row between the Philippines and Kuwait.

In remarks during the Labor Day celebration in Cebu City, Duterte said he would be silent as Manila and Kuwait hold talks.

“And this is not the first time. May I remind you that it has become historical na ingon gyud ani. Dili nalang ko mu-atake kay naa tay istoryang going on (I’m not going to attack because we have ongoing talks),” Duterte said in a mix of English and Cebuano.

“Di nalang ko makig-kuan kay naa sila ngadto e. So soft landing lang gyud ko, soft landing lang. Dili ko maka pataka og yawyaw because so much is at stake (I’ve decided not to add to anything because they (Filipino workers) are still there. So it’s just soft landing for me, soft landing. I’m not going to make careless remarks because so much is at stake),” he added.

Duterte however repeated his call for overseas Filipinos workers (OFWs) in Kuwait to come home.

“For those who want to leave, I will really let them go home. I would personally look for the money to send everyone home for free,” he said.

“We will mobilize continuously until everyone who wants out there would come home,” the President added.

Duterte said he would be willing to pay for the airfare of OFWs who decide to return to the Philippines.

He assured the OFWs and their families their debts to their employers and agencies would be paid.

“Pero og problema lang sa pamasahe. Akong pangayuon na. Paulia nalang na. Pasaluy-a nalang na ilang mga sala ug bayran nako ang ilang mga utang (The problem is with the fare. I’ll find the money… Just let them go home. Forgive them for their faults and I myself would settle their debts),” Duterte said.

A diplomatic row erupted between the Philippines and Kuwait over the recent rescue of Filipino maids by Philippine embassy staff in Kuwait, which the latter viewed as a violation of its sovereignty.

Manila has since apologized for the incident, with Duterte saying he was taking full responsibility.

But the rescue had angered Kuwait, and the Persian Gulf state ordered Philippine Ambassador Renato Villa to leave the country. Kuwait also recalled its ambassador in Manila.

The diplomatic flap occurred just as the Philippines and Kuwait were hammering out a deal for the protection of Filipino workers in the Gulf state.

The Philippines had imposed a memorandum of understanding with Kuwait as a condition to end its deployment ban to the Gulf state, a move triggered by the string of deaths of Filipina domestic helpers.

For this year’s Labor Day, Duterte said his administration was pushing for better protection of migrant workers, especially those in vulnerable groups such as domestic helpers or household service workers in the Middle East.

“All avenues to boost the level of protection for our kababayan (countrymen) abroad will be pursued, particularly those who are in Kuwait. We must also make sure that the necessary protection for the OFWs leaving for Kuwait are in place before they are allowed to be deployed,” Duterte said.

“We continue to strengthen efforts to provide our beloved overseas Filipino workers with decent work, humane treatment, better working conditions and social protection. We shall ensure the reintegration of repatriated overseas Filipino workers by helping them and their families through grant of loans, livelihood packages, scholarships, skills training and employment opportunities,” he added.

Kuwait statement welcomed

Also on Tuesday, Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said Kuwait’s willingness to work with the Philippines to address OFW concerns would allow the two to end the diplomatic row.

Cayetano, in a statement, welcomed the recent pronouncement by Kuwait Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah that his government was ready to work with Manila in addressing the concerns of Filipino workers in the Gulf state.

“This gesture on the part of Kuwait, a country with which we have a shared history and strong people-to-people ties, will allow us to move forward and hurdle the challenges we face,” Cayetano said in a statement.

Out of 262,000 Filipinos working in Kuwait, at least 150,000 are household service workers.

“This is a shared goal that should be pursued with willingness to understand and respect where each side is coming from,” said Cayetano. “We affirm our friendship with the government of Kuwait and its people. The strength of that friendship will withstand this misunderstanding.”

Al-Jarallah however said: “Kuwait rejects any breach against its sovereignty or laws and would act decisively against any relevant attempt.”

In a news conference in Cebu, Cayetano said he viewed the statement as a positive response amid the dispute.

He also reiterated that the lifting of the deployment ban of Filipino workers to Kuwait would be contingent on the signing of an agreement protecting workers.

Still silent

Cayetano however was silent on the controversial viral video of the rescue operation believed to have angered the Kuwaiti government to the point of ordering the expulsion of Ambassador Villa, the detention of four Filipinos hired by the Philippine embassy, and the issuance of arrest warrants against three diplomatic personnel.

The DFA, until now, has not issued any statement regarding the status of the detained Filipinos as well as the warrants of the arrest.

It also has not issued any clarification on who ordered the shooting and the release of the footages of the rescue.

Sen. Richard Gordon welcomed Al-Jarallah’s statement, noting that a culture of respect should be promoted to resolve the dispute.

“We really should start talking about the mutual benefits we both gain. We help their economy just as they help our economy too. We both want this agreement,” Gordon added.

with JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA