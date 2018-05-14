Duterte fails to vote in Davao City

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte did not vote in the Barangay and Sanggunian Kabataan (village and youth council) elections on Monday, his special aide said in a text message to reporters.

Christopher “Bong” Go, special assistant to the President (SAP), confirmed reports that the President, who was supposed to have voted in Davao City, was a no-show but did not state the reason for his non-appearance.

Go himself voted at the Buhangin Central Elementary School in Davao City.

It would have been the first time that Duterte would vote as President.

Duterte is a registered voter at the Daniel Aguinaldo National High School in Davao City where his daughter, Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, had voted.

The Board of Election Tellers in the school closed the polls at about 3:05 p.m.

Duterte is expected to fly back to Manila to preside over the oath-taking ceremony of Bernadette Romulo-Puyat as the new Tourism secretary in Malacanang.

In 2016, Duterte said that he favored the postponement of the elections since it would save the government billions of pesos and would protect the elections from the influence of drug syndicates.

“Do you know the reason why I also agreed with some congressmen to postpone the barangay elections? Because I am afraid that the drug money will seep into the electoral process,” Duterte said on August 26, 2016, at the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Mindanao Command in Davao City.

Duterte signed in 2017 Republic Act 10952, which postponed the village and youth council elections to the second week of May 2018.

Duterte asked the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) to release the list of barangay officials linked to illegal drugs to guide voters. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA