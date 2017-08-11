Duterte favors ex-justices in body to draft new Constitution

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte favors former justices as members of the 24-man Constitutional Commission (ConCom), which will serve as the advisory body to Congress in drafting a new Charter towards a federal government, a spokesman in Malacanang said Friday.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella made the announcement a day after Reps. Eugene de Vera of ABS party-list and Aurelio Gonzales of Pampanga submitted their proposed new Constitution under Resolution of Both Houses No. 8 which will establish a federal government, a bicameral legislature, and divide the country into 18 regions each governed with a regional government and each region represented by Senators elected at large.

“The President wants the former justices to be majority [in the ConCom), and a minority of civilians,” Abella said.

The executive order on the formation of ConCom was signed in December 2016, but Abella did not provide reasons as to why the President has not named his choices.

“We haven’t received names, and I cannot answer as to the reason [why the appointment of ConCom people is yet to happen],” Abella added.

Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel 3rd has proposed a P100 billion equalization fund sourced from both the federal government and the wealthy states to start the shift to federalism although this has yet to gain support.