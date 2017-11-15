Duterte feels insulted by Trudeau

President Rodrigo Duterte said he felt insulted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who raised his concern on human rights abuses and drug-related extrajudicial killings.

Duterte said he told Trudeau raising the twin issues was “a personal and official insult.”

He said he would not explain his policies to foreign countries since he was only responsible to explain his side to his fellow Filipinos.

“You know, I was elected by the people of the Republic of the Philippines. I only answer to the people of the Republic of the Philippines. But for the others, I just said, what happened to the right to be heard? I told him, ‘did it not occur to you to wonder why?’ What they only presented was extrajudicial killing but they could not produce what happened, when and how,” Duterte said.

“I will not explain. It is a personal and official insult. That is why you hear me throwing down epithets, cursing and saying b*** sh***, everything. It angers me when you are a foreigner, you do not know exactly what is happening in this country. You do not investigate,” he added.

Trudeau had said Duterte was “receptive” when he mentioned Canada’s concern over the pressing issues confronting the Philippines.

Various local and international groups as well as some world leaders have criticized the country for supposed rights violations in connection with the drug killings.

Government said 3,967 have been killed in anti-drug operations as of October 2017. But human rights groups said the number is around 13,000.